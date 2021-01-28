Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Cyber security incident at Peel District School Board causes system outage
by News Staff
Posted Jan 28, 2021 8:14 pm EST
Last Updated Jan 28, 2021 at 8:30 pm EST
The Peel District School Board confirmed on Thursday that a virtual classroom was hacked on two separate occasions. PDSB
Peel District School Board says it’s in the process of getting back to normal operations after a cyber security incident on January 26th that resulted in the encryption of files and systems.
Releasing a statement on Twitter Thursday evening, the PDSB says there’s no reason to believe any personal or sensitive information has been compromised.
It says virtual learning environments have not been affected and classes will continue as normal.
The statement reads if the investigation determines any personal or sensitive information was at risk, It will notify those affected as soon as possible.
The PDSB website is down as of Thursday evening
680 NEWS has reached out to the board for comment.
