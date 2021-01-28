Loading articles...

Cyber security incident at Peel District School Board causes system outage

Last Updated Jan 28, 2021 at 8:30 pm EST

The Peel District School Board confirmed on Thursday that a virtual classroom was hacked on two separate occasions. PDSB

Peel District School Board says it’s in the process of getting back to normal operations after a cyber security incident on January 26th that resulted in the encryption of files and systems.

Releasing a statement on Twitter Thursday evening, the PDSB says there’s no reason to believe any personal or sensitive information has been compromised.

It says virtual learning environments have not been affected and classes will continue as normal.

RELATED: Mississauga school’s virtual class hacked with pornographic images, message about ‘kidnapping’

The statement reads if the investigation determines any personal or sensitive information was at risk, It will notify those affected as soon as possible.

The PDSB website is down as of Thursday evening

680 NEWS has reached out to the board for comment.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
COLLISION - #WBGardiner west of Jameson, the centre and right lanes are blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:20 PM
Lake effect snow off of Georgian Bay to bring 15-20+ cm for Wasaga Beach, Collingwood, Blue Mountain by midday Fri.…
Latest Weather
Read more