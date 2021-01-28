Cyber security incident at Peel District School Board causes system outage

Peel District School Board says it’s in the process of getting back to normal operations after a cyber security incident on January 26th that resulted in the encryption of files and systems.

Releasing a statement on Twitter Thursday evening, the PDSB says there’s no reason to believe any personal or sensitive information has been compromised.

It says virtual learning environments have not been affected and classes will continue as normal.

The statement reads if the investigation determines any personal or sensitive information was at risk, It will notify those affected as soon as possible.

The PDSB website is down as of Thursday evening

680 NEWS has reached out to the board for comment.