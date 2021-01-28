COVID-19 variant a 'significant threat' with modelling showing cases, percent positivity are on the decline

Ontario released its latest round of provincial COVID-19 data with health experts reporting cases and positivity rates are down across Public Health Units (PHUs), testing volumes are also low, and while the province says positive rates are declining across long-term care homes, deaths are on the rise.

Of importance, provincial health experts say the mobility rate has also greatly diminished since the stay-at-home order was enforced in mid-January but are concerned about new variants of the virus, such as (B.1.1.7), which continues to spread in Ontario potentially threatening pandemic control.

The findings come in new projections released by the province’s health and science advisors.

“We’re doing better now than we were two weeks ago,” Dr. Adalsteinn Brown said on Thursday.

Ontario’s modelling projects we are likely to surpass total deaths from the first wave with Brown noting that interventions to reduce the mortality rate in long-term care homes will be “critical”.

Among the data, the province is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 256 (and 41 percent) long-term care homes with 80 of these outbreaks consisting of one case. Since January 1, Brown says 596

residents have died of COVID-19 along with three staff members. In the past 10 days, the number of resident cases has been decreasing following a prior peak on January 14.

In modelling data released on January 12, under what the province labels “worst-case scenario”, deaths among residents of Ontario long-term care homes could reach more than 2,600 by February 14.

Though the new variant remains of interest for health officials, modelling and international examples suggest that maintaining public health interventions will support continued reductions in cases, even with a return to school, Brown says.

Brown also noted the B.1.1.7 variant is at least 30 percent higher in terms of transmissibility than the current strain.

On Thursday, the province approved another round of students heading back to school for in-person learning, including Ottawa Public Health.

According to the data, if COVID-19 cases fall at a daily rate of about one percent, Ontario could see around 1,700 new infections a day by the end of February. But if cases were to drop by about three percent per day, the province could get below the 1,000-case threshold.

Hospital capacity continues to be strained, with half of the province’s facilities only having one or two free intensive care beds.

Earlier projections put ICU occupancy around 500 beds by mid-January with the potential of over 1,000 beds in February “in more severe but realistic scenarios.”

The modelling shows that 35 percent of hospitals in Ontario don’t have any free beds in ICUs and another 15 percent only have one or two beds free at the moment.

On a more positive note, the province says movement has greatly been reduced with Ontario currently slotted as the province with the fewest mobility rate.

This comes after the Ministry of Health said the province has been over-reporting the number of completed innoculations against COVID-19 across Ontario.