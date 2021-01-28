China using anal swabs for COVID-19 testing.

If the thought of getting the nasal swab COVID-19 test is enough to make you cringe, a new test in China doesn’t come near your face.

It must have been a full moon when the doctors came up with this. China has begun testing people for the virus by swabbing where the sun don’t shine.

Apparently this can be used as a faster and more accurate test and the information is more valuable to scientists than a pirates booty.

While the nose swab is still the number one test, this one is the clear number two though a little embarassing.

But don’t worry, there is nothing in Canada like this. Although I would love to see how the drive-thru testing centres would work.