China using anal swabs for COVID-19 testing.
by Geoff Rohoman
Posted Jan 28, 2021 9:55 am EST
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo, University of Washington research coordinator Rhoshni Prabhu holds up a swab after testing a passenger at a free COVID testing site in Seattle.. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
If the thought of getting the nasal swab COVID-19 test is enough to make you cringe, a new test in China doesn’t come near your face.
It must have been a full moon when the doctors came up with this. China has begun testing people for the virus by swabbing where the sun don’t shine.
Apparently this can be used as a faster and more accurate test and the information is more valuable to scientists than a pirates booty.
While the nose swab is still the number one test, this one is the clear number two though a little embarassing.
But don’t worry, there is nothing in Canada like this. Although I would love to see how the drive-thru testing centres would work.
