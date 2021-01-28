Canadian Press NewsAlert: Montreal police officer shot during traffic stop

Montreal police say one of their officers was shot in the upper body during a traffic stop this afternoon.

Police say the incident took place just before 4 p.m. in the city’s Park-Extension neighbourhood.

They say the officer stopped a vehicle, leading to an altercation with the driver, and the officer was shot in the upper body.

Brabant says the police officer was conscious during transport, and they are awaiting an update on his condition.

Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant says it happened outside a building on Cremazie Blvd. West.

No arrests have been made, and a major police operation is underway in the area.

More coming.

The Canadian Press