Toronto working to categorize pet grooming, dog daycare as essential services during lockdown

Many dog owners are hoping pet groomers will be allowed to resume operating during the current lockdown.

Mayor John Tory says the City of Toronto’s legal team is speaking to the province about dog grooming and dog daycare.

“We are working on it we are having the lawyers talk to each other trying to provide this kind of clarification that people have the right to have in light of the various issues including dog health and safety issues that are arising out of this,” Tory said Wednesday.

“I hope we will have an I’ve come from those discussions to report on very soon.”

Last week, one Toronto woman launched a petition in an effort to increase pressure on the provincial government to include pet groomers on its list of essential services.

As of Wednesday, it had reached its goal of procuring 15,000 signatures.

“Pets with families who can afford vet care or daily daycare will get better care. This isn’t right,” writes Janis Leonard.

“There was a widespread misunderstanding based on the posted legislation and media interpretation that this service would be available. It was only recently announced that this is not the case. Make this right.”

Tory says last week the province clarified that dog walking services could operate and he’s hoping groomers will also get the okay.

“The matter is still in the hands of the lawyers and I know that might cause many people to not have hope, and I say that as a lawyer,” the Mayor said.

“I just want people to know that we’re working on it.”

Dog owners say groomers often do a quick health check and spot any unusual lumps and also trim the nails with much more ease than an owner.