'This team is built to win': Toronto Blue Jays introduce newest star George Springer

Toronto’s newest $150-million dollar man is ready to work.

The Blue Jays introduced outfielder George Springer on Wednesday, speaking to the media for the first time since he agreed to a six-year, $150-million contract – the largest and most expensive in the club’s history.

Joined by team president Mark Shapiro and general manager Ross Atkins, the newest Blue Jay said he was drawn to the organization in large part thanks to its young core, which features Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Cavan Biggio.

“I think they’re right there,” Springer told Sportsnet. “When you play against this team like I have, you can see the talent, can see the potential in their lineup … in their arms.

“I think with some guidance, I think guys like Bichette, Biggio, Nate Pearson, and Vladdy will shine. I think this team is built to win and I think they’re built to win for a long time.”

Born and raised in Connecticut, prior to Springer signing in Toronto, much was made about whether the 31-year-old would prefer to play closer to home, such as New York.

Springer, who recently welcomed a new child with his wife Charlise, put those theories to rest.

“I think, ultimately, I wanted to be where I thought I was going to be happy and you know, it’s only a short plane flight away if I really, really want to [go home],” he told reporters.

“We play in the AL East. That’s pretty close to home but you know, at the end of the day I wanted to go to where I believed I was going to be happy and I believe I am.”

Springer’s introductory press conference comes hours after the Blue Jays reportedly added another key free-agent in shortstop Marcus Semien, who is said to be in agreement on a 1-year, $18-million deal with Toronto.

Shapiro says Toronto’s “heavy lifting” in terms of being active in the free-agent market is pretty much done, though that doesn’t mean the Blue Jays won’t add if the opportunity presents itself.

“Where I feel incredibly fortunate for us as an organization and for our fans is that we’ve got an ownership group that regardless of the circumstances now – which we’re all dealing with those challenges – they empower us and encourage us to stay the course and continue to stay on plan and to move in that direction,” Shapiro said.

“That plan is that we’ll continue to win and as we win, the revenues will increase and where those dollars go, I think there’s no limit to what this market can be.”

“I think it’s [Toronto’s market] is a behemoth and we’re going to continue to get better and continue to add the players and keep the players that we have necessary to be a championship team year in, year out,” Shapiro concluded.

The Blue Jays’ 26-man Opening Day payroll sits at $125.5 million after they handed out a combined $184.5 million to Springer, Semien, Kirby Yates, Tyler Chatwood, and Robbie Ray.

With files from Sportsnet