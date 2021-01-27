Toronto 311 line overwhelmed with calls about people not wearing masks in apartments, condos

The province is in the middle of its second lockdown because of COVID-19 yet it appears some Torontonians are still not getting the message about the importance of wearing a face mask where social distancing is not possible.

Between August of 2020 and last week, the City’s 3-1-1 line received almost 2,000 calls about improper mask usage in shared residential spaces.

“Each and every one of us has a responsibility to protect our own communities. Wearing masks or face coverings in all indoor public spaces in Toronto and in common areas in apartments and condominiums is one way of keeping everyone safe,” Mayor John Tory said about the issue.

“While there has been a good degree of compliance from most Toronto landlords and residents, our data has clearly shown us where we need to focus.”

The data reveals that 75 percent of the complaints are linked to residential apartment buildings and 25 percent are related to condos.

In an effort to further increase enforcement efforts, Tory says a dozen of ‘263’ locations that received complaints will get in-person visits.

“These efforts will make sure landlords of buildings where we are receiving multiple mask complaints have the necessary tools to come into compliance with public health and safety measures,” the Mayor added.

The mask bylaw for apartments and condos across Toronto went into effect last August.

Under the City’s recommendations, people have to wear one while in enclosed common spaces such as elevators, hallways, lobbies, and laundry rooms.

This includes exemptions for people who are unable to wear a mask or face covering for medical reasons, children under two years old, and other reasonable accommodations.

The City says if residents see anyone without masks in common areas of their residential building, they can first talk to their landlord or building manager to raise their concerns.

If no action is taken and the problems persist, residents are asked to call 3-1-1 to submit a complaint.