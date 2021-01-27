Singing about internet drama turns Canadian artist into overnight star

Turning random internet drama into songs has worked out well for singer/songwriter Lubalin.

Ballads about a stolen broccoli casserole recipe and the importance of butter have launched the 30-year-old Montrealer to internet stardom.

“How funny would it be to take something really silly like an argument on the internet and then spend days crafting a beautiful pop song around it?”

That was the idea for Lubalin, who wanted to apply his self-taught musical skills to TikTok.

The singer had eight followers at the start of December and his label was hoping he could hit 2,000 over the next three months.

His first song, recounting a Facebook Marketplace dispute, has more than 33-million views on TikTok, where he now has over 2.5 million followers.

That caught the attention of Jimmy Fallon.

Lubalin says The Tonight Show team reached out via email asking if he would be interested in doing a collaboration with Fallon.

“I lost my mind, I could not sleep.”

Over the next few weeks, Lubalin produced his fourth random internet drama song featuring Jimmy Fallon and actress Alison Brie… a song about blue cheese salad dressing. Another hit.

But finding the right internet drama is tricky, “They have to be not too harsh, because they have to be fun… decently funny, and it’s nice when there’s some repetition, when there’s things kind of musical about it already,” he says.

There’s no specific recipe though, and Lubalin wonders if they resonate with people because of the prevalence of silly arguments on the internet or the fact that we all love drama.

But it’s also the attention to detail, the high production value of the songs, and Lubalin can seriously sing.

So it’s no surprise that long before his internet dramas went viral, he was producing music, including his latest single ‘long txts,’ available on all music streaming platforms. It’s an edgy genre defying track that’s a far cry from the poppy TikTok hits.

As for what’s next?

Lubalin wants to turn more random internet drama into songs and try some different concepts that he humbly hopes people will like.