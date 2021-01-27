Person fatally struck by train in Brampton Wednesday evening

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
COLLISION: – Main St/Queen St in #Brampton – Pedestrian struck by a train – Pedestrian has died as a result of their injuries. – Major Collision Bureau will be attending – C/R at 5:19 p.m. – PR21-0033370
KT: We've received a report of a person struck by a #GOtrain east of Brampton GO. Emergency workers are onsite and trains will not be able to move through the area for about 2 hours. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more. Click https://t.co/8idueSWQ3M for more info
KT #GOtrain : Sadly, emergency personnel have reported a fatality . Trains will not be able to move through the area for about 2 hours. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more. Click https://t.co/8idueSWQ3M for more info
KT #GOtrain: Fatality investigation east of Brampton GO still ongoing. Emergency workers are onsite and trains will not be able to move through the area until given permission. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more. Click https://t.co/8idueSWQ3M for more info