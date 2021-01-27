Person fatally struck by train in Brampton Wednesday evening

Peel police say a person has died after being struck by a train in Brampton on Wednesday evening, just before 5:30 p.m.

Metrolinx says trains will not be moving through the area at Main and Queen Street for about two hours.

Police say the Major Collision Bureau will be attending the scene.

Emergency workers are also on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

