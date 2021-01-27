Loading articles...

Person fatally struck by train in Brampton Wednesday evening

Last Updated Jan 27, 2021 at 7:10 pm EST

A GO Train at Union Station in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Peel police say a person has died after being struck by a train in Brampton on Wednesday evening, just before 5:30 p.m.

Metrolinx says trains will not be moving through the area at Main and Queen Street for about two hours.

Police say the Major Collision Bureau will be attending the scene.

Emergency workers are also on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

RELATED: Person killed after being hit by GO train on Lakeshore West line Friday morning

 

