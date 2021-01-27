Oscar and Emmy-winning actor Cloris Leachman dies at 94

Cloris Leachman, a character actor whose depth of talent brought her an Oscar for the “The Last Picture Show” and Emmys for her comedic work in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and other TV series, has died.

She was 94.

Leachman died of natural causes at her home in Encinitas, California, publicist Monique Moss said Wednesday. Her daughter was at her side, Moss said.

Millions of viewers knew the actor as the self-absorbed neighbour Phyllis in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

She also appeared as the mother of Timmy on the “Lassie” series. She played a frontier prostitute in “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” a crime spree family member in “Crazy Mama,” and the infamous Frau Bucher in Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein.”

More to come…