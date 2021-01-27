Ontario reports fewest COVID-19 cases in 2 months with an increase in testing

Ontario is reporting 1,670 new cases of COVID-19 and 49 deaths on Wednesday.

Locally, there are 450 new cases in Toronto, 342 in Peel, 171 in York Region and 128 in Niagara.

It is the lowest number of new cases for the province in over two months. Ontario reported 1,478 cases on Nov. 26, the last time the number was lower.

The drop in new cases comes with an uptick in completed tests. There were nearly 55,200 tests completed in the last 24 hours. The province reported less than 40,000 tests the two previous days.

The test positivity rate is down to 4 per cent from 5.9 a day ago. The positivity rate was down to 3.3 per cent five days ago, the lowest number the province has seen in over a month.

The province reported 1,740 cases and 63 deaths on Tuesday.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases drops to 2,205. That number has been decreasing every day since Jan. 11 where it peaked at 3,555. The last time the seven-day average was lower was on Dec. 28.

There is now a total of 260,370 confirmed cases in the province since the onset of the pandemic with 5,958 deaths. Of the confirmed cases 21,932 are active and 232,480 have been resolved.

As of 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, 305,330 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

There are 2,725 more resolved cases. The province has reported more resolved cases than new cases for over a week straight dropping the active cases to the lowest number since Jan. 1.

Among the active cases, 1,382 people are currently in the hospital. Hospitalizations are down 216 from one week ago.

Among the hospitalized, 377 are in the ICU and 291 are on ventilators.

Of the new deaths, 25 come from residents of long-term care homes. There are 80 new cases from long-term care home residents and 76 from staff.