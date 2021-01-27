Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
More southern Alberta communities voice concern over province's plans to expand coal
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 27, 2021 2:54 pm EST
Last Updated Jan 27, 2021 at 2:58 pm EST
Concern over the Alberta government’s decision to drop a coal policy that has protected the eastern slopes of the Rockies for decades is growing among area communities
At least six cities, towns and municipal districts in southwest Alberta have now expressed concern about the decision and the lack of consultation.
The latest is Longview, where mayor Kathie Wight is drafting a letter to the government opposing the move.
Others, such as Black Diamond and Clearwater County, plan to discuss the issue at upcoming meetings after hearing concerns from residents.
Lethbridge, High River and Nanton, as well as Foothills and Ranchlands County, have already written letters to the province or made public statements of concern.
The Municipality of Crowsnest Pass supports the one mine now before an environmental review, although mayor Blair Painter says council hasn’t considered the larger issue of the coal policy.
Almost all members of the legislature from those communities are from the governing United Conservative Party.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2021.
The Canadian Press
{* loginWidget *}