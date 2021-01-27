Loading articles...

Class-action lawsuit: French police discriminate in checks

Last Updated Jan 27, 2021 at 2:44 am EST

PARIS — Six nongovernmental organizations say they are launching the first class-action lawsuit against France for alleged systemic discrimination by police carrying out identity checks.

The organizations, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, contend that French police use racial profiling in checks, targeting people who are Black or of Arab descent. The NGOs aren’t demanding monetary damages, but instead are seeking deep reforms to ensure that racial profiling does not determine who gets stopped by police.

Letters officially notifying France’s prime minister and interior and justice ministers were being delivered Wednesday. The organizations planned a news conference in Paris about the case.

Elaine Ganley, The Associated Press

