City recommending expanded CafeTO program to committee Wednesday

Last Updated Jan 27, 2021 at 12:19 am EST

Roadside restaurant seating are seen setup along Yonge Street in Toronto during the COVID-19 pandemic on July 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Dominic Chan

Torontonians might be getting back to outdoor dining this spring.

The City will be recommending an expanded CafeTO program to an executive committee Wednesday.

The new report includes details about the program, key findings, and recommendations.

Mayor John Tory says the goal is for a bigger and better program to help local restaurants during the pandemic.

CafeTO was launched last summer to help restaurants and bar operators by making it easier to open patios in curb lanes and along sidewalks, to allow for physical distancing for diners.

If accepted, the first approved CafeTO curb lane closures could be installed as early as May.

