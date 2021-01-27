Loading articles...

Cannes Film Festival, cancelled in 2020, is postponed to July

Last Updated Jan 27, 2021 at 12:34 pm EST

NEW YORK — The Cannes Film Festival, cancelled altogether last year by the pandemic, is postponing this year’s edition from May to July in hopes of having an in-person festival.

Cannes organizers announced Wednesday that this year’s festival will now take place July 6-17, about two months after its typical period. The French Riviera festival, which had run for nearly 75 years with few interruptions, is currently hoping the coronavirus recedes enough by summertime.

Cannes last year first looked at a postponement its 73rd festival to June or July before ultimately cancelling altogether. The festival still went ahead with a selection announcement to celebrate the films it had planned to include in its prestigious lineup.

This year, organizers are intent on having a festival, one way or another. No details were announced Wednesday on what shape a 2021 edition might take.

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

