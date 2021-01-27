Canadian writer Elan Mastai developing his novel 'All Our Wrong Todays' for Peacock

TORONTO — Canadian writer Elan Mastai is developing an adaptation of his book “All Our Wrong Todays” for NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service.

Comedy star Seth MacFarlane will serve as an executive producer.

“All Our Wrong Todays” is the debut novel from the Vancouver-raised Mastai, who’s a writer and supervising producer on the hit NBC series “This is Us.

He also penned the 2013 Canadian film “The F Word” (a.k.a. “What If”), starring Daniel Radcliffe and Zoe Kazan.

“All Our Wrong Todays” was published in 2017 and follows a time-travelling man who winds up in an alternate reality in 2016.

Mastai tells The Canadian Press he’s writing the pilot for the potential series and will serve as an executive producer if and when it’s green-lit by Peacock.

He first started adapting “All Our Wrong Todays” as a film, working with former Sony Pictures co-chair Amy Pascal and her producing partner, Rachel O’Connor.

But with his experience working on “This Is Us,” the prospect of turning the novel a TV series instead became appealing, he said.

Mastai said a series will give him more room to tell the story the way he envisioned it.

“‘All Our Wrong Todays’ is a time-jumping story about a family, ultimately,” Mastai, who lives in Toronto and Los Angeles, said in a recent interview.

“It’s about time and it’s about family and it’s about the connection between people.”

