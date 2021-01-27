Actor Seth Rogen to publish book about his life titled 'Yearbook' in May

TORONTO — Canadian comedy star Seth Rogen is set to publish a book of stories about his life.

Crown, an imprint of the Random House Publishing Group, says “Yearbook” is due out May 11 in hardcover and digital formats.

An audio edition read by Rogen will be released simultaneously.

It’s the first book from the Vancouver-raised actor, writer, director and producer, whose projects include the films “Pineapple Express,” “Knocked Up” and “Superbad.”

A news release calls it “hilarious and unflinchingly honest.”

His mother, Sandy Rogen, says the book runs down everything from his time doing stand-up comedy as a kid, to moving to Los Angeles and “meeting some famous people.”

“If I’m being honest, I really wish there wasn’t so much drug talk. Why does he need all that? It’s like ‘We get it!'” Sandy Rogen said of her famously cannabis-loving son in the statement issued Wednesday.

“Overall, I think it’s more sweet and funny than anything, so I like it, and I’m glad he wrote it, but I’d be even more glad if he called me more.”

Viking Canada will publish “Yearbook” on this side of the border.

Rogen and longtime collaborators Evan Goldberg and James Weaver produce screen projects through their company, Point Grey Pictures.

Rogen can next be seen in Hulu’s series “Pam & Tommy.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2021.

The Canadian Press