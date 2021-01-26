Loading articles...

US consumer confidence rebounds in January

Last Updated Jan 26, 2021 at 10:28 am EST

WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer confidence rose in January as Americans became more optimistic about the future.

The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index increased to 89.3, a rebound from December when it dipped to 87.1.

The increase was fueled by the board’s rising expectations index, which measures feelings about the future path of incomes, business and labour market conditions. The present situation index weakened further, likely reflecting concerns about the resurgence of COVID-19.

Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press

