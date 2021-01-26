Leafs' goalie Jack Campbell out 'weeks' with leg injury

The injury bug continues to pester the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe says backup goaltender Jack Campbell will be out “weeks” with a leg injury.

Campbell was hurt late in Toronto’s 3-2 win at Calgary on Sunday when Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk landed on him in a goal-mouth scrum.

The incident led to some pointed criticism directed at Tkachuk, who later brushed off the haters by saying: “it’s just a classic thing to try and accuse me of there.”

Campbell has a 2-0-0 record with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage so far this season.

Michael Hutchinson has been pencilled in to back up starter Frederik Andersen for the Leafs.

Campbell’s injury comes at a bad time for the Maple Leafs who will be without forward Joe Thornton and Nick Robertson for several weeks as the pair nurse separate injuries.

The Maple Leafs lost goaltender Aaron Dell, who was claimed by New Jersey, to the waiver wire last week.

The Leafs and Flames meet Tuesday night for the second of nine matchups between them this season.

With files from The Canadian Press