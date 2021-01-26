Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Leafs' goalie Jack Campbell out 'weeks' with leg injury
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Jan 26, 2021 3:57 pm EST
Last Updated Jan 26, 2021 at 4:02 pm EST
Leafs goalie Jack Campbell appeared to tweak his leg during the final minutes of Sunday's contest, but he remained in the game to record his second victory of the season. THE CANADIAN PRESS
The injury bug continues to pester the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Head coach Sheldon Keefe says backup goaltender Jack Campbell will be out “weeks” with a leg injury.
Campbell was hurt late in Toronto’s 3-2 win at Calgary on Sunday when Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk landed on him in a goal-mouth scrum.
The incident led to some pointed criticism directed at Tkachuk, who later brushed off the haters by saying: “it’s just a classic thing to try and accuse me of there.”
Campbell has a 2-0-0 record with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage so far this season.
Michael Hutchinson has been pencilled in to back up starter Frederik Andersen for the Leafs.
Campbell’s injury comes at a bad time for the Maple Leafs
and Nick Robertson for several weeks as the pair nurse separate injuries. who will be without forward Joe Thornton
The Maple Leafs lost goaltender Aaron Dell, who was claimed by New Jersey, to the waiver wire last week.
The Leafs and Flames meet Tuesday night for the second of nine matchups between them this season.
With files from The Canadian Press
