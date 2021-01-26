Loading articles...

Report: Blue Jays agree to 1-year, $18M contract with Marcus Semien

Marcus Semien as a member of the Oakland Athletics. hoto by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Toronto Blue Jays have dipped back into the free-agent market.

The club has agreed to a one-year, $18-million contract with shortstop Marcus Semien, according to multiple reports.

The 30-year-old has spent the past six seasons in Oakland as their starting shortstop, enjoying a breakout year in 2019 during which he hit .285/.369.522 with a career-high 33 home runs and 92 RBIs, finishing third in American League MVP voting.

Semien is expected to play second base in Toronto, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, which would keep Bo Bichette at shortstop.

The latest move comes after the Blue Jays signed outfielder George Springer to the longest and most expensive contract in team history, agreeing to a six-year, $150 million deal.

The Blue Jays and Springer are expected to address the media on Wednesday.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:27 PM
UPDATE: NB 404 approaching the 407 - two right lanes remain closed for collision cleanup, expect delays. #NB404
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:38 PM
Retweeted @CityNatasha: 9am vs 11am today in #Toronto
Latest Weather
Read more