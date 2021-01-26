Loading articles...

Tornado hits Alabama, damages businesses, homes

Last Updated Jan 26, 2021 at 3:14 am EST

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A tornado touched down in an Alabama city north of Birmingham, with significant damage reported, officials said.

The damage is being evaluated to determine the strength of the tornado, which hit the Fultondale area of Jefferson County late Monday night, the National Weather Service in Birmingham said.

A tornado watch is in effect until 6 a.m. for a swath of counties in the area, including Jefferson.

It’s unclear whether anyone has been injured, though emergency responders were in the area to help with “entrapments and damage,” WVTM reported. Businesses and homes were damaged in the storm, which also toppled power lines and trees.

The Associated Press

