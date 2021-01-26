Loading articles...

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

Last Updated Jan 26, 2021 at 11:58 am EST

Movies US charts:

1. Tenet

2. News of the World

3. Promising Young Woman

4. American Skin

5. The War with Grandpa

6. National Treasure

7. Honest Thief

8. The Croods: A New Age

9. National Treasure 2: Book of Secrets

10. Let Him Go

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Promising Young Woman

2. Our Friend

3. MLKFBI

4. The Dissident

5. No Man’s Land

6. Some Kind of Heaven

7. Love Sarah

8. Assassins

9. Kajillionaire

10. PG: Psycho Goreman

The Associated Press

