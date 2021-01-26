The ‘Miami Group’: Inside a policeman’s alleged Ponzi scheme

In today’s Big Story podcast, he was known to have a fascination with the markets, court documents reveal. So when a retired officer began inviting others to join an investment group, many of them went along. And some of them saw a return on their money. For a while. What happens next offers a glimpse inside Ponzi schemes, internal investigations and how the police can be taken for a ride just as easily as anyone else.

GUEST: Kevin Donovan, Chief Investigative Reporter, Toronto Star (Read Kevin’s reporting on the case right here.)

