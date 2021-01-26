Premier calls report of doctor working for province, teacher's union, concerning

The premier is reacting to a Toronto Sun report Tuesday night that says a member of Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table has also been paid by a teacher’s union.

The province’s science table advises the government on pandemic restrictions, including school closures, and the Toronto Sun is reporting that Dr. David Fisman is a member of the table and was hired by the Elementary Teacher’s Federation of Ontario to give opposing arguments about school re-openings in a document dated September 2020.

Doug Ford released a statement saying the reports are deeply concerning.

“While the COVID-19 Science Advisory Table is an independent voluntary group of experts that provides advice to the government on matters of critical importance, it is our expectation that all individuals act in good faith and disclose any actual or potential conflicts of interest,” the statement reads.

The statement says the “overwhelming evidence shows our government’s return to school plan is safe. This has been confirmed by a wide range of public health experts.”

Fisman is reacting on Twitter, accusing the Sun media of trying to do a “hit job,” and the story follows what he calls previous attacks on his integrity for having served on the ad boards for Astra Zeneca and Pfizer.

On the Twitter thread, Fisman wrote he offered to resign from the science table, but the chair did not accept it. He also suggested to the ETFO they not pay him for his work, but the union thought it was appropriate, so they compromised and he was paid a reduced consulting fee.

Fisman told the Toronto Sun his work with the ETFO is public and the science table must disclose conflicts of interests every six months, and his work with the union started within that time so did not show up on the declaration.

The ETFO released a statement saying in the Summer of 2020 it retained medical and science experts for legal proceedings, and it included Fisman. The union says it paid Fisman for his involvement, that it was public, and the province was aware of the experts it worked with.

The union says since then, it has consulted with Fisman on health and safety impacts of COVID-19 on schools, but Fisman was not compensated for his guidance, and consultation was done transparently.