Peel police seize assault rifle, charge 2 men with attempted murder in Brampton shooting

Peel police have charged two men in connection with a shooting in Brampton last year.

On August 22, just before 8 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at a business on Hale Road near Glidden Road.

They discovered a 19-year-old man had been shot and quickly learned of two suspects connected to the incident.

The suspects fled the area in a vehicle and the victim was transported to a trauma centre.

Officers conducted several search warrants at residences in Mississauga and Brampton, resulting in multiple arrests.

As a result, 33-year-old Winward Saunders of Toronto was charged with attempted murder using a firearm, aggravated assault, and 26 other firearm-related offences.

Police also charged 31-year-old Neil Wilson of Brampton, attempted murder using a firearm, aggravated assault, and six other firearm related offences.

Both men appeared in court on January 23.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.