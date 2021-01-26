Ontario reports fewest COVID-19 cases in nearly 2 months, 63 deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,740 new cases of COVID-19 and 63 deaths on Tuesday.

Locally, there are 677 new cases in Toronto, 320 in Peel and 144 in York Region.

The province also reports over 30,700 tests completed.

As of 8:00 p.m. Monday, 295,817 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

More details to come.