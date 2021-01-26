Loading articles...

Ontario reports fewest COVID-19 cases in nearly 2 months, 63 deaths

Last Updated Jan 26, 2021 at 10:26 am EST

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto on Jan. 11, 2021, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Rachel Verbin THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Rachel Verbin

Ontario is reporting 1,740 new cases of COVID-19 and 63 deaths on Tuesday.

Locally, there are 677 new cases in Toronto, 320 in Peel and 144 in York Region.

The province also reports over 30,700 tests completed.

As of 8:00 p.m. Monday, 295,817 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

More details to come.

