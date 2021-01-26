12 additional Canada Post workers test positive for COVID-19 at Gateway location

It appears the COVID-19 outbreak at Canada Post’s Gateway facility in Mississauga is continuing to grow.

On Friday, the crown corporation instructed some workers to self isolate after Peel Public Health (PPH) recommended the move in efforts to control further spread of the virus at the processing plant after the outbreak was first reported.

In an email statement to 680 NEWS, spokesperson Phil Legault says an additional 12 workers have contracted the virus since Monday, bringing a new total of 224 confirmed infections since January 1.

RELATED: Canada Post workers self-isolating after COVID-19 outbreak at Mississauga facility

Legault says Canada Post and PPH are working together to try to contain the spread of the virus at the Gateway location, including proactive testing of employees and having an on-site clinic.

Six cases were confirmed through the on-site testing, Legault says, and six cases from employees who went to a community clinic for testing.

As for the amount of workers in self isolation, Legault says the number changes daily with employees going in to self isolation, and coming out, but approximately 350 workers were instructed to isolate last Friday for 14 days from the last time they were in the facility.

“Canada Post will continue to follow the expert advice and analysis of Peel Public Health in how we respond to the situation at the facility, while enforcing our safety protocols with everyone in the facility,” Legault says.

If you are waiting on a parcel from Canada Post — expect delays.

Legault says the Gateway facility is still operating, but it is a major hub in Canada Post’s national network, “commercial customers and Canadians should expect delays with their parcels.”

“We have implemented contingency plans and continue to review the situation to minimize the impact on customers.”

Customers can track their packages on Canada Post’s website and app.