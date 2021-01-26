Ford government wants mandatory testing for international passengers, temporary ban on certain flights

Ontario is calling on the federal government to step up its approach across Canada’s airports, calling for mandatory testing of all incoming international passengers as well as enforcing a temporary ban on direct flights from countries where new COVID-19 variants are detected.

Premier Doug Ford made the call-to-action on Tuesday at Toronto’s Pearson Airport, where over 6,800 international travellers have been tested for the virus as part of the government’s voluntary and free border testing pilot program.

“While we’ve made steady progress through this pilot program, thousands of people continue to pass through Pearson every week without being tested, creating a real risk to all Ontarians,” said Premier Ford.

“That’s why, in addition to pre-departure testing, we’re asking the federal government to adopt mandatory testing upon arrival for all international travellers and impose a temporary ban on flights coming from countries where new COVID-19 strains are being detected. Until vaccines are widely available, we all need to do our part to stop the spread of this virus and that means tighter controls at our border.”

Speaking a few hours ahead of Ford, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government won’t hesitate to tighten borders and that an announcement about potential travel restrictions will be made in the coming days.

The Ford government says the feds ought to consider several measures, including exploring new approaches that have worked in other countries, such as isolation hotels, to ensure acquiescence with the 14-day minimum quarantine requirement for incoming travellers.

Successful pandemic repellers from South Korea to Australia, for example, require 14-day hotel quarantines for passengers arriving from abroad.

In New Zealand, which had 64 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday, passengers head straight to a “managed isolation facility” – a hotel – if they have no symptoms or a “quarantine facility” if they do.

“If you land in Toronto, or anywhere else in Canada for that matter, you need to be tested,” Ford added. “We need to lockdown.”

The Ontario government also calling on the federal government to impose what it calls a temporary ban on direct flights from countries where new variants of the virus are identified, including but not limited to, Brazil and Portugal.

On Monday, a new alternative of coronavirus first detected in Brazil was confirmed in Minnesota – the first reported case of the variant in the United States.

Officials say banning flights with multiple stops in countries with a known variant should also be considered.

“Ontario’s border testing pilot program is helping us to trace and isolate COVID-19 cases early among travellers arriving in Ontario,” said Minister Chrristine Elliott. “In the meantime, we are in continuous contact with our federal partners to advocate for further measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, protect our borders, and most importantly, the health and safety of Ontarians.”

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Monday that they were “looking seriously” at tougher travel measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, including the aforementioned mandatory hotel quarantines.

“Airport testing is yet another tool we are using to help fight the spread of COVID-19, especially with several, more contagious variants coming from other countries,” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones.

“We continue to urge all Ontarians to follow public health guidelines and stay home, stay safe, and save lives.”

The Ford government also updated results of its airport testing pilot, saying that since its launch, over 6,800 tests have been collected.

For those participants that have received confirmed results, officials are reporting 146 cases, or 2.26 per cent, have tested positive.

Recent data shows that 1.8 per cent of all COVID cases are related to international travel.