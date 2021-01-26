Famous hotel in Alberta mountains reserved for nine weeks for private booking

JASPER, Alta. — The Jasper Park Lodge has been booked out from the end of February until the end of April, but hotel management isn’t disclosing who will be staying at the well-known Rocky Mountain retreat during the nine-week block.

All 446 rooms at the sprawling Alberta hotel are unavailable to book online between Feb. 23 and April 29.

A hotel spokesperson says there is a private booking, but could not comment further for privacy reasons.

Guests who previously made bookings for that time have had their reservations cancelled, fuelling speculation online that the hotel could be soon be a filming site.

Steve Young, a spokesman for Jasper National Park, says officials have not received a request for a film permit.

He says one would be required if any commercial filming was being done in the park.

Asked about the possibility of a film crew coming up to Alberta, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the chief medical officer of health, said her team is working on a framework to decide whether to give such crews exemptions to COVID-19 restrictions.

She said the Alberta framework would consider two issues when deciding on exemptions.

“Number 1 is whether or not there’s any risk to the public, whether any of the activities could potentially cause (COVID-19) spread,” Hinshaw said Tuesday.

“Number 2: As we consider any potential request for exemptions, we also consider the broader public interest.”

She said if the crew comes from beyond Canada’s border, it would need federal approval.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2021.

— With files from CTV Edmonton.

The Canadian Press