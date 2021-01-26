Family confirms their 19-year-old son 'passed away from COVID-19,' health officials says it's inconclusive

The family of a 19-year-old man who died after contracting COVID-19 spoke out on Tuesday and said they are still trying to come to terms with the fact that he is gone.

Ahmad Dabeh, the father of Yassim Dabeh, said his son had checked himself into the hospital after feeling unwell last week and died on Jan. 21. It was discovered that he had COVID-19 when he passed away.

Speaking via zoom on Tuesday, Ahmad said he could confirm that his son died of the virus.

“He is confirming that Yassim passed away from COVID-19,” said Ahmad through a translator.

The family elected to bury their son before an autopsy could be done so it remains unclear whether or not COVID-19 was the main factor contributing to his passing.

The Middlesex-London health unit has not been able to conclusively prove that is the case. Dr. Chris Mackie, the medical officer of health for the health unit, said over the weekend that health officials continue to investigate the cause of death.

Public health officials in the Middlesex-London Health Unit confirmed on the weekend that Dabeh was among those who had recently died after contracting the virus.

Yassin Dabeh came to Canada in 2016 as a Syrian refugee and worked as a contract cleaner at the Middlesex Terrace long-term care home near London.

The elder Dabeh said that the family hopes everyone will remember their son as a good kid.

“They are still trying to hold themselves together and accept that he has passed at such a young age,” said Dabeh through the translator. “They want everyone who has known him, to know him as a sweet and lovable boy.”

“He’s very grateful to all the people that gave their condolences and showed their support. Very grateful to the Canadian people and all politicians that showed their support.”