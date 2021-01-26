Loading articles...

Cancel travel plans, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urges Canadians

Last Updated Jan 26, 2021 at 11:44 am EST

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says even one case of COVID-19 coming in from abroad is a case too many. 

He says new restrictions on travel are coming and he is urging Canadians to cancel all travel plans they may have.

He says that includes travel abroad and travel to other provinces.

He says while the number of new cases linked to travel remains low, the government won’t hesitate to impose stricter measures at the border. 

He says the bad choices of a few won’t be allowed to put others in danger.

The Liberal government has been hinting that tougher border controls are coming and Trudeau says they are working on what can be done without interrupting trade flows.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
EB 401 approaching Mavis in the collectors - the right lane is blocked with a collision. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 17 minutes ago
Retweeted @NWS: If you don’t have a NOAA Weather Radio, get one. It may save your life
Latest Weather
Read more