2 killed in multi-vehicle collision on the QEW in Burlington

A Halton Regional Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. FILE/Halton Regional Police

Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle collision on the QEW in Burlington.

There were at least three vehicles involved in the crash on the eastbound QEW at Brant Street.

The highway is closed in both directions between Brant and Guelph Line.

 

