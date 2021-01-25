WATCH: Floor routine from UCLA gymnast goes viral

Trending on social media on Monday morning is a near-perfect routine from a university gymnast in the U.S.

A couple of years ago it was UCLA’s Katelyn Ohashi going viral for her floor routine.

This year, it’s UCLA’s Nia Dennis taking the internet by storm by flipping and twisting to a montage of Beyonce, Soulja Boy, 2Pac and Missy Elliott.

You can’t help but dance in your chair while watching.

Half the fun is seeing her teammates on the sidelines doing the routine along with her.