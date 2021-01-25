Loading articles...

Toronto ramping up efforts to protect residents from COVID-19 variants

Crowds of people line up outside an electronics store in Toronto on Sunday November 22, 2020. New polling from Leger and the Association of Canadian Studies suggests some Canadians feel their mental health has declined as the pandemic has rolled on, with the impacts potentially striking women and visible minorities more than others. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is asking all of its facilities to reinforce infection prevention and control measures as the City deals with the COVID-19 variant that originated in the United Kingdom.

The measures include:

  • Passive and active screening for visitors and staff
  • Universal masking
  • Personal protective equipment
  • Proper hand hygiene
  • Physical distancing
  • Environmental cleaning.

 

In a release issued on Monday, TPH says “cases of the ‘U.K. B.1.1.7’ variant of COVID-19 that originated in the United Kingdom have been confirmed in Toronto and other parts of the province.”

As of data compiled from Jan. 23, TPH says 56.4 percent of confirmed infections in Toronto are through close contact, with 28.5 percent resulting from community spread.

Scientists say the variant is more transmissible than others, and there is evidence it is more deadly as well.

Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization’s technical lead on COVID-19, said studies were underway to look at the transmission and severity of new virus variants.

The Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed the U.K. variant of COVID-19 is present in a Barrie long-term care home that has experienced one of the worst outbreaks of COVID-19 in the province.

As of Saturday, a total of 127 residents of the site, as well as 84 staff, have tested positive. Six residents and one staff member were in hospital.

