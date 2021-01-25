Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Toronto ramping up efforts to protect residents from COVID-19 variants
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Jan 25, 2021 12:46 pm EST
Crowds of people line up outside an electronics store in Toronto on Sunday November 22, 2020. New polling from Leger and the Association of Canadian Studies suggests some Canadians feel their mental health has declined as the pandemic has rolled on, with the impacts potentially striking women and visible minorities more than others. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Toronto Public Health (TPH) is asking all of its facilities to reinforce infection prevention and control measures as the City deals with the COVID-19 variant that originated in the United Kingdom.
The measures include:
Passive and active screening for visitors and staff
Universal masking
Personal protective equipment
Proper hand hygiene
Physical distancing
Environmental cleaning.
In a release issued on Monday, TPH says “cases of the ‘U.K. B.1.1.7’ variant of COVID-19 that originated in the United Kingdom have been confirmed in Toronto and other parts of the province.”
As of data compiled from Jan. 23, TPH says 56.4 percent of confirmed infections in Toronto are through close contact, with 28.5 percent resulting from community spread.