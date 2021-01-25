Loading articles...

Top Brazil court authorizes investigation of health minister

Last Updated Jan 25, 2021 at 6:58 pm EST

RIO DE JANEIRO — A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Monday authorized an investigation of Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello to determine whether he is criminally responsible for the COVID-19 crisis in the Amazonian city of Manaus.

The largest city in Brazil’s vast rainforest region was slammed this month by a severe second wave of infections, and jam-packed hospitals ran out of oxygen. Patients’ family members searched for tanks to keep their loved ones breathing, and dozens died asphyxiated.

Brazil’s Prosecutor-general Augusto Aras asked the court to greenlight the investigation, citing a document that said the health ministry knew of dwindling oxygen stocks in Manaus hospitals on Jan. 8, but didn’t start dispatching extra supplies until four days later. Brazil’s air force began evacuating patients to other states on Jan. 15.

Justice Ricardo Lewandowski in his decision authorized the federal police to begin the investigation, and conclude within 60 days.

David Biller, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE - now two right lanes blocked on the #WB401 approaching the 400 in the collectors for vehicle fire cleanup.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 42 minutes ago
Retweeted @michellemackey: Tracking Toronto’s first major winter storm of 2021 on @680NEWS. The snow starts Tuesday morning and lasts through the…
Latest Weather
Read more