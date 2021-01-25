Loading articles...

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Monday, Jan. 25, 2021

Last Updated Jan 25, 2021 at 10:58 am EST

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):

10:35 a.m.

There are 1,958 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ontario today and 43 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 727 of the new cases are in Toronto, 365 in Peel Region, and 157 in York Region.

She says nearly 36,000 tests were completed since Sunday’s report.

Ontario also reports that 2,448 more cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
CLEAR - NB 410 app. Derry. #NB410
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:14 AM
Good Monday morning! A calm weather day for #Toronto GTA. Perhaps the calm before the storm! ❄️on the way for Tues…
Latest Weather
Read more