Technology sector helps lift Toronto market in early trading, U.S. markets mixed

TORONTO — Gains in the technology sector helped lift Canada’s main stock index even as the heavyweight energy and metals and mining sectors fell in early trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 11.80 points at 17,857.71.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 154.69 points at 30,842.29. The S&P 500 index was up 12.44 points at 3,853.91, while the Nasdaq composite was up 178.08 points at 13,721.14.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.63 cents US compared with 78.64 cents US on Friday.

The March crude contract was down 16 cents at US$52.11 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 10 cents at US$2.56 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$7.90 at US$1,864.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was down a penny at US$3.62 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2021.

The Canadian Press