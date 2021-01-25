Federal government declare far-right group 'The Proud Boys' as terrorist entity

The House of Commons has unanimously passed a motion calling on the federal government to declare the far-right group the ‘Proud Boys’ as a terrorist entity.

The motion itself is non-binding and does not officially make any changes, however, it makes a strong statement against far-right extremism.

The ‘Proud Boys’, which was originally founded in Canada but grew dramatically in the United States, was a group present during the storming of Capitol Hill in Washington. Some high profile members have since been arrested.

While the motion doesn’t make changes, the federal public safety minister has already said he is gathering evidence and consulting with law enforcement agencies to possibly make that official declaration.

According to experts, at least two Canadian Proud Boys sections have since been terminated following a crackdown on their online platforms and calls for their addition to Canada’s list of terrorist groups.

After being encouraged and led on by President Donald Trump, on January 6, a mob of Trump supporters concentrated on the U.S. Capitol, swept past law enforcement, and rampaged through the halls of Congress.

Officers were criticized for their actions after snippets of videos taken by the rioters showed some posing for selfies, acquiescing to demands by screaming rioters to move aside so they could stream inside the building.

One officer died in the riot and at least a dozen were injured.