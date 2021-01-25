Ontario is reporting less than 2,000 COVID-19 cases, drop in testing

Ontario is reporting 1,958 new cases of COVID-19 and 43 deaths on Monday.

Locally, there are 727 new cases in Toronto, 365 in Peel and 157 in York Region.

It is just the second time this month that the province has reported less than 2,000 cases, though the number comes with a drop testing. Ontario reported 1,913 cases last Tuesday.

There were nearly 36,000 tests completed in the province in the last 24 hours. There were nearly 50,000 completed tests a day earlier and over 60,000 the day before that.

The test positivity rate is up to 5.5 per cent from 4.2 a day ago. The positivity rate was down to 3.3 per cent three days ago, the lowest number the province has seen in over a month.

The province reported 2,417 cases and 50 deaths on Sunday.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases drops to 2,371. That number has been decreasing for 14 straight days after peaking at 3,555 on Jan. 11. The last time the seven-day average was lower was on Dec. 30.

There is now a total of 256,960 confirmed cases in the province since the onset of the pandemic with 5,846 deaths. Of the confirmed cases 23,620 are active and 227,494 have been resolved.

There are 2,448 more resolved cases. The province has reported more resolved cases than new cases for a week straight dropping the active cases to the lowest number in two weeks.

Among the active cases, 1,398 people are currently in the hospital. Hospitalizations are down 173 patients from one week ago.

Among the hospitalized, 397 are in the ICU and 283 are on ventilators.

Of the new deaths, 27 come from residents of long-term care homes. There are 67 new cases from long-term care home residents and 47 from staff.