Loading articles...

No-fly list: Southwest last to ban emotional-support animals

Last Updated Jan 25, 2021 at 8:44 pm EST

DALLAS — Emotional-support animals are no longer free to roam about the cabin on Southwest Airlines either.

The airline said Monday that it will let passengers bring trained service dogs in the cabin, but it will no longer accept support animals, starting March 1.

Customers who want to bring a dog or cat on board as a pet will have to pay a fee, and the animal must be kept in a carrier that fits under an airplane seat.

The move follows a Transportation Department decision to reverse a yearslong regulation and let airlines ban animals that owners claim provide emotional support. Airlines said some passengers abused the old rules to avoid pet fees.

Southwest is the last of the nation’s six largest airlines to change its animal policy after the Transportation Department action.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:29 PM
UPDATE - SB Allen is now OPEN from Lawrence to Eglinton.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:27 PM
Retweeted @michellemackey: Tracking Toronto’s first major winter storm of 2021 on @680NEWS. The snow starts Tuesday morning and lasts through the…
Latest Weather
Read more