MUST-WATCH: The return of a teen drama and a dystopian thriller enter this week's Top 10

Will WandaVision finally be dethroned? Can the return of HBO’s extravagant teen drama take it down, or will Netflix’s train-set dystopia do it? Keep reading to find out what made this week’s MUST-WATCH Top 10!

Euphoria: Special Part 2

Streaming platform: Crave

This time, it’s Hunter Schafer’s turn to shine!

This is the second of two specials released in-between the first two seasons of Euphoria. This episode focuses on Jules after she was abandoned by her ex-girlfriend Rue, played by Zendaya. It was a tense ending for a sad relationship, and this episode will continue those tense feelings. This episode is a companion piece to the first special, and promises some intriguing twists for fans of the show.

There’s no word when the second season will come out, as the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed back production of the show. For now, you can check out this episode and every other one on Crave!

The Climb

Streaming platform: VOD

This is a highly praised independent film. So if you’re looking for that lowkey vibe, this is the film for you!

The Climb played at the Cannes Film Festival, the Telluride Film Festival, TIFF, and the Sundance Film Festival. It stars real life buddies Michael Angelo Covino and Kyle Marvin, who play fictionalized versions of themselves. They also wrote the film, and Covino directed it. It made waves with its opening scene, which depicts the two main characters enjoying a bike ride, when one of them confesses to the other he’s been sleeping with his fiancé. What ensues is an incredibly tense, years long breakdown of their friendship.

You can catch the film on Apple TV, Google Play, or even DVD if you’re interested!

Painting with John

Streaming platform: Crave

Now this one is a deep cut.

Painting with John is a sequel to a cult show called Fishing with John, which aired in the early 90s. That show featured John Lurie, an independent actor who knew nothing about fishing, who took various celebrities on fishing trips. As for his newest show, Lurie, who knows nothing about painting, is trying to teach himself how to paint. At the same time, he shares the lessons he’s learned over the course of his life, including the fact that Bob Ross was apparently wrong. Not everyone can paint.

A self-reflecting change of pace, you can check the first episode out on Crave!

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints

Streaming platform: Netflix

If cult shows, teen dramas, and indie films aren’t for you, perhaps you’re in the mood for a documentary!

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints is the latest documentary series from Netflix. This show focuses on a youth football program in Brooklyn for boys between the ages of 7 and 13. Between the selfless coaches, and the struggles of all the children in the program, they all lean into the Brooklyn Saints to come together. They say it takes a village to raise a child, and for these children, the Brooklyn Saints are their village.

It’s a heartwarming documentary sure to give you some feel good vibes in these troubling times. The show drops on Netflix on Friday, January 29th!

Snowpiercer: Season 2

Streaming platform: Netflix

And if you’re looking for tension, thrills and a dystopic setting, this is what you’ve got to watch!

Snowpiercer is a show inspired by the 2013 film (directed by Bong Joon-ho, the director of Parasite). This show builds on the mythology of the film, showing a world ravaged by an ice age. The only humans who survived did so by buying passage on a train, created by Mr. Wilford (played by Sean Bean). This train continually moves around the world, and the cars are divided by class. The richest are at the front of the train, and the poorest are at the tail end. Starring Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connelly, this season shows the return of Mr. Wilford, previously thought deceased, as some passengers realize the world outside isn’t as cold as they thought.

Unlike most Netflix shows, this will release a new episode every week. The first one drops on Tuesday, January 26th!

680 NEWS’ MUST WATCH TOP 10

10. Promising Young Woman – VOD

9. Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer – Netflix

8. Painting With John – Crave

7. The Climb – VOD

6. One Night in Miami – Amazon Prime Video

5. We Are: The Brooklyn Saints – Netflix

4. News of the World – VOD

3. Euphoria Special: Part 2 – Crave

2. WandaVision – Disney+

1. Snowpiercer – Netflix