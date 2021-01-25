Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Motorist hits at least 6 people in Portland, driver arrested
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 25, 2021 7:37 pm EST
Last Updated Jan 25, 2021 at 7:44 pm EST
PORTLAND, Ore. — A motorist struck multiple people and vehicles along streets and sidewalks in Portland Oregon, Monday before he fled on foot and was arrested, police said.
One person has a life-threatening injury and was taken to a hospital. Five other people were also hurt and taken to hospitals. Authorities said they believe more people were hurt who did not need ambulance transport.
Police received a call shortly after 1 p.m. that a driver had hit a pedestrian in the Southeastern part of the city, according to Portland Police Bureau spokesman Derek Carmon.
Additional calls then came from people saying a person driving the same suspect vehicle, a Honda Element, was striking other people and vehicles, he said.
The motorist eventually crashed the Honda a final time, fled on foot and with help from the community, was apprehended by police, Carmon said. A group of people saw him run from the scene and corralled him until police were able to take him into custody.
Police said investigators were still working to confirm the driver’s identity.