Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (17,906.02, up 60.11 points.)

BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Technology. Up $5.06, or 28.33 per cent, to $22.92 on 26.3 million shares.

Zenabis Global Inc. (TSX:ZENA). Health care. Unchanged at 12 cents on 14 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Down four cents, or 5.26 per cent, to 72 cents on 12.9 million shares.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX:AVL). Materials. Up six cents, or 35.29 per cent, to 23 cents on 9.9 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 20 cents, or 0.89 per cent, to $22.33 on 7.7 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Down 19 cents, or 0.79 per cent, to $23.96 on 7.1 million shares.

Companies in the news:

BlackBerry Ltd. — BlackBerry Ltd. says there haven’t been any major business changes to account for a trading frenzy that drove its share price higher today. Within the past year, the shares have traded for as little as $3.94 each, but have risen 61.5 per cent over the past five days alone. About 26 million Toronto-listed shares changed hands, compared with an average day’s trading volume of less than 7.7 million. The Waterloo, Ont.- based software company put out a statement saying there hasn’t been any undisclosed or material change in its business that would account for the stock’s activity.

Telus Corp. (TSX:T). Up 42 cents, or 1.6 per cent, to $26.86. Telus Corp. hit the road Monday trying to woo investors for its public offering of subsidiary Telus International, as it spins off its customer experience business from its telecom offerings. The US$958.3-million public offering for the subsidiary will bring on outside investors to boost its digital and artificial intelligence business, according to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Telus Corp. is the largest client and controlling shareholder of Telus International, and would own about two-thirds of Telus International after the public offering. Telus International expects to price its shares between US$23 and US$25 each on the New York Stock Exchange, and the company will keep $493.9 million in proceeds. The IPO money will help it pay down debt, including debt raised to acquire other companies.

TFI International Inc. (TSX:TFII). Up $20.99, or 32.2 per cent, to $86.08. Trucking and logistics firm TFI International Inc. is expanding its reach in a deal to buy UPS Freight for about US$800 million. Most of the business being acquired from UPS will operate independently within TFI’s less-than-truckload business under a new name, TForce Freight. The transport of freight that does not need the entire space of a truck is known as less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping. The transaction, unanimously approved by the boards of TFI and UPS, is expected to close in the second quarter. TFI is acquiring 197 facilities, 147 of which are owned.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. (TSX:PBH). Up $1.62, or 1.6 per cent, to $103. Vancouver-based Premium Brands Holdings Corp. and a coalition of First Nations in Atlantic Canada have each acquired half ownership of Clearwater through a new partnership, FNC Holdings Ltd., at a price of $8.25 a share. The $1-billion transaction, including debt, is expected to see the Mi’kmaq First Nations partnership hold Clearwater’s Canadian fishing licences. Membertou First Nation Chief Terry Paul said the deal will transform Indigenous participation in the commercial fishing sector. Clearwater fishes a variety of seafood, including scallops, lobster, clams and crab in Canada, Argentina and the U.K., with sales in 48 countries around the world.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2021.

The Canadian Press