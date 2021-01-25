Loading articles...

Hearing today in case of Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard

Last Updated Jan 25, 2021 at 4:14 am EST

TORONTO — A court hearing is scheduled today in the case of Jacob Hoggard, the frontman for the Canadian rock band Hedley, who is charged with sex-related offences.

Pre-trial motions are expected to get underway, with a trial set for April — though there may be further delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hoggard has opted to be tried by a jury, and new jury trials have been put on hold until at least May to limit the spread of the virus.

The singer pleaded not guilty at his preliminary hearing to sexual assault causing bodily harm and sexual interference.

He was arrested and charged in 2018 in connection with alleged incidents involving a woman and a teenager.

The complainants cannot be identified due to a publication ban.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 08:55 PM
COLLISION: #WB403 south of 401. Left lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:14 AM
Good Monday morning! A calm weather day for #Toronto GTA. Perhaps the calm before the storm! ❄️on the way for Tues…
Latest Weather
Read more