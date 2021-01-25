Hearing today in case of Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard

TORONTO — A court hearing is scheduled today in the case of Jacob Hoggard, the frontman for the Canadian rock band Hedley, who is charged with sex-related offences.

Pre-trial motions are expected to get underway, with a trial set for April — though there may be further delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hoggard has opted to be tried by a jury, and new jury trials have been put on hold until at least May to limit the spread of the virus.

The singer pleaded not guilty at his preliminary hearing to sexual assault causing bodily harm and sexual interference.

He was arrested and charged in 2018 in connection with alleged incidents involving a woman and a teenager.

The complainants cannot be identified due to a publication ban.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2021.

The Canadian Press