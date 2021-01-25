Loading articles...

Grains lower, livestock mixed

Last Updated Jan 25, 2021 at 11:28 am EST

CHICAGO — Grain futures were lower on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was off 3.25 cents at $6.44 a bushel; Mar. corn dropped 5.25 cents at $5.1050 a bushel; Mar. oats fell 3.25 cents at $3.5375 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans declined 11.25 cents at $13.4175 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up .92 cent at $1.1682 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was off .25 cent at $1.3695 a pound; Feb. lean hogs rose 1.15 cents at .7037 cents a pound.

The Associated Press

