What do employees need to work through a long, dark winter?

In today’s Big Story podcast, good morning. It’s Monday. It’s January. It’s cold. It’s dark. There’s a pandemic. If you have been following public health guidelines in many parts of the country, you probably went, roughly, nowhere this weekend. And saw nobody. And now it’s back to work.

What responsibility do employers have for helping their employees with their mental health? What’s the business case for taking it seriously? How can we all help our friends and coworkers make it to the spring with their mental health intact?

GUEST: Liz Horvath, Manager, Workplace Mental Health at the Mental Health Commission of Canada

You can find the mini-guide on MHCC’s COVID-19 Resource Hub.

