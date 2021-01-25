Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
California: Criminal rings loot billions in jobless funds
by Michael R. Blood, The Associated Press
Posted Jan 25, 2021 7:39 pm EST
Last Updated Jan 25, 2021 at 7:44 pm EST
LOS ANGELES — California officials say hackers, identity thieves and overseas criminal rings stole an estimated $11.4 billion in unemployment benefits last year.
But the extent of the fraud might grow far larger: billions more in jobless payments are under investigation.
California Labor Secretary Julie Su told reporters in a conference call Monday that of the $114 billion the state has paid in unemployment claims during that time, about 10% has been confirmed as fraudulent.
Nearly $20 billion more is considered suspicious, and a large part could be confirmed as fraud.
Su says the state did not have sufficient security measures in place and criminals took advantage of the gaps.