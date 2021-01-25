Loading articles...

California: Criminal rings loot billions in jobless funds

Last Updated Jan 25, 2021 at 7:44 pm EST

FILE — In his Dec. 18, 2020 file photo a runner passes the office of the California Employment Development Department in Sacramento, Calif. California reported a significant surge in unemployment claims last week for independent contractors, accounting for more than a quarter of all such climbs nationally and raising concerns about a return of widespread fraud, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

LOS ANGELES — California officials say hackers, identity thieves and overseas criminal rings stole an estimated $11.4 billion in unemployment benefits last year.

But the extent of the fraud might grow far larger: billions more in jobless payments are under investigation.

California Labor Secretary Julie Su told reporters in a conference call Monday that of the $114 billion the state has paid in unemployment claims during that time, about 10% has been confirmed as fraudulent.

Nearly $20 billion more is considered suspicious, and a large part could be confirmed as fraud.

Su says the state did not have sufficient security measures in place and criminals took advantage of the gaps.

Michael R. Blood, The Associated Press

