Loading articles...

Brampton MP Sangha expelled from caucus after baseless accusations against fellow Liberals

Brampton-Centre MP Ramesh Sangha in an undated hand-out photo. (HAND-OUT/CITYNEWS)

OTTAWA — Brampton Centre MP Ramesh Sangha has been kicked out of the Liberal caucus.

Government whip Mark Holland says in a statement that Sangha was removed from caucus after making what he calls “baseless and dangerous accusations” against a number of fellow Liberal MPs.

He does not specify what accusations Sangha made.

Holland says Liberals have been clear that they won’t tolerate “conspiracy theories or dangerous and unfounded rhetoric about parliamentarians or other Canadians.”

Holland adds it’s not unusual for many Canadians to “experience suspicions because of their background” and that the Liberal caucus stands firm against racism and intolerance.

Sangha was first elected as a Liberal MP in 2015.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB 401 west of the Allen express. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Snowfall warning in effect for: Burlington - Oakville Halton Hills - Milton Mississauga - Brampton Snowfall with t…
Latest Weather
Read more