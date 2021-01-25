Brampton MP Sangha expelled from caucus after baseless accusations against fellow Liberals

OTTAWA — Brampton Centre MP Ramesh Sangha has been kicked out of the Liberal caucus.

Government whip Mark Holland says in a statement that Sangha was removed from caucus after making what he calls “baseless and dangerous accusations” against a number of fellow Liberal MPs.

He does not specify what accusations Sangha made.

Holland says Liberals have been clear that they won’t tolerate “conspiracy theories or dangerous and unfounded rhetoric about parliamentarians or other Canadians.”

Holland adds it’s not unusual for many Canadians to “experience suspicions because of their background” and that the Liberal caucus stands firm against racism and intolerance.

Sangha was first elected as a Liberal MP in 2015.