9 workers found dead in China mine explosion

Last Updated Jan 25, 2021 at 4:58 am EST

BEIJING — Chinese officials say rescuers have found the bodies of nine workers in a mine explosion, raising the death toll to 10. Eleven others were rescued earlier after being trapped for two weeks, and one person is still missing at the gold mine in Shandong province.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

