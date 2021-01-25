1 man critically injured following two-vehicle crash in Mississauga

One man is in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga.

First responders were called to the scene shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday for reports of a crash near Dixie Road and Winding Trail.

Police initially reported a male victim had succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash but are now saying the man lost vital signs and was brought to a hospital, where he was later revived.

He is now in critical condition, officers say.

The Major Collision Bureau has now taken over the investigation.

Police say Dixie Road remains closed northbound and southbound between Burnhamthorpe Road East and Winding Trail for the investigation.

Investigators also urging any witnesses with dashcam or surveillance footage to come forward.