Loading articles...

1 man critically injured following two-vehicle crash in Mississauga

Last Updated Jan 25, 2021 at 5:40 pm EST

Fatal collision on Dixie Road in Mississauga on January 25, 2021.

One man is in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga.

First responders were called to the scene shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday for reports of a crash near Dixie Road and Winding Trail.

Police initially reported a male victim had succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash but are now saying the man lost vital signs and was brought to a hospital, where he was later revived.

He is now in critical condition, officers say.

The Major Collision Bureau has now taken over the investigation.

Police say Dixie Road remains closed northbound and southbound between Burnhamthorpe Road East and Winding Trail for the investigation.

Investigators also urging any witnesses with dashcam or surveillance footage to come forward.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 42 minutes ago
Dixie is CLOSED from Bloor to south of Burnhamthorpe for a fatal collision investigation. #CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 6 minutes ago
Special weather statement in effect for: City of Toronto Snowfall with total amounts of 5 to 10 cm. What: A genera…
Latest Weather
Read more